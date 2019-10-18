Zack: Gulf storm passes us by today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s still being labeled a Potential Tropical Cyclone this morning as enough organization has not occurred to allow for an upgrade to either Tropical or Subtropical Storm Nestor.
That will likely occur later today as the storm gets nearly due south of the Mouth of the River.
For much of the region, we can expect plentiful clouds today and a few passing showers, especially along the coast. A building breeze will make for an actual pleasant feel as highs only make it into the low 70s. There does remain the possibility of some minor coastal flooding about 1-2 feet above normal but overall this is quite minor.
Come this weekend all of this mess is long gone and sunshine will return. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking quite nice with lots of sun and highs rebounding into the 80s.
