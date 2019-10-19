Algiers shooting leaves woman injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left a woman injured.
Police reported the shooting around 7:10 p.m.
According to police, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Michael Street. She was taken to a local hospital where her condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
