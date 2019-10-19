Algiers shooting leaves woman injured

By Tiffany Baptiste | October 18, 2019 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 7:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left a woman injured.

Police reported the shooting around 7:10 p.m.

According to police, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Michael Street. She was taken to a local hospital where her condition is currently unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

