Bruce: Skies Are Clearing-A Dry End To The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Timing and position were perfect for tropical Storm Nestor to bypass us to the south and bring in dry skies on the western side of the storm.
Temperatures have responded nicely to the sunny skies as highs quickly jump back into the low 80s this afternoon. Dry air will still make for comfortably mild day on Saturday with a little extra moisture arriving on Sunday. That will also add a few more degrees to those highs for the second half of the weekend.
Our next chance for rain comes as you head back to work on Monday with another cold front approaching. We could be watching a line of storms arriving later in the day on Monday as that front sweeps through. It then turns much cooler by the middle of next week.
