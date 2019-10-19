Clothing co. gets attention with Times Square billboard of hog-tied Trump

A billboard in New York City's Time Square depicts President Donald Trump being hogtied by a woman clad in athletic wear on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The The 30-foot-high billboard is part of an advertising campaign by Dhvani, a Portland-based clothing company. CEO of Dhvani Avi Brown told The Associated Press the billboard was intended to be a comment on the Trump administration's changes to the Title X family planning program blocking federal funding for health providers who refer patients for abortions. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) (Source: Ted Shaffrey)