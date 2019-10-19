East St. John beats Destrehan in nailbiter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The District 7-5A battle of Wildcats went East St. John’s way in dramatic fashion as coach Brandon Brown’s defense stopped Destrehan on the final play of the game to win, 14-13.
“You know the last three years now this game has come down to one point,” Brown said after the game. “You know what, you have two great football teams and so anytime you play another team up and down the river, it’s always going to be good, you know. Coach Robicheaux, he’s proven. He’s a proven winner and so, I told our guys we will have to come in and play our best football game to win tonight. It wasn’t our best but we came out with the win and I’m just proud of our guys.”
ESJ improves to 5-2 with their only losses coming to Hahnville and St. James. The defense is allowing under 12.5 points per game and Brown credits that unit with setting the tone against Destrehan “We knew that they were very good defensively. We knew offensively, we struggled at times. On the other end, we knew they had a very good offense. I mean, you have a guy, Quincy Brown. There’s a reason Nick Saban comes to the River Parishes to recruit and when he does, he’s going to get the best players.”
East St. John continues district play against a Central Lafourche team that also has a 5-2 record while Destrehan will look to avoid falling to .500 against Thibodaux.
