East St. John beats Destrehan in nailbiter

“You know the last three years now this game has come down to one point,” Brown said after the game. “You know what, you have two great football teams and so anytime you play another team up and down the river, it’s always going to be good, you know. Coach Robicheaux, he’s proven. He’s a proven winner and so, I told our guys we will have to come in and play our best football game to win tonight. It wasn’t our best but we came out with the win and I’m just proud of our guys.”