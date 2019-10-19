Firefighters rescue baby from Kenner house fire

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A baby was rescued from a house fire Friday night, according to the Kenner Fire Department.
Kenner Fire Chief Terence Morris says firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 500 block of 27th Street around 6 p.m.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the home engulfed in flames. They were soon alerted that a baby was inside of the home.
Firefighters were able to rescue the baby and transport the child to University Medical Center where the baby is listed in critical condition.
Kenner Ben Zahn thanked Chief Morris and the members of the Kenner Fire Department for their work.
“I would like to express my appreciation for the men and women of the fire department who acted so quickly,” said Zahn.
