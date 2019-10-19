Hard Rock crane demolition forces cancellation of Krewe of Boo

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Boo has been cancelled due to the Hard Rock Hotel crane demolition.
The city said it thanked the krewe for their understanding and its cooperation.
The parade was scheduled to run at 6:30 p.m. along the riverfront through the French Quarter.
The Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans partially collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three people. Crews have been working since the collapse to stabilize the cranes, and eventually bring them down.
