Hard Rock crane demolition won’t happen before noon, city says
Residents and businesses in the Hard Rock evacuation zone will be given notices several hours before the demolition begins. (Source: City of New Orleans)
By Chris Finch | October 19, 2019 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 8:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans released a statement saying the controlled demolition of the Hard Rock Hotel cranes will not happen any earlier than noon on Saturday (Oct. 19).

The city received evacuation door hangers that will be handed out approximately four hours before the scheduled demolition.

The Louisiana Department of Environment is out monitoring for dust particles at the construction site. The city’s health department said the monitoring will continue during and after the controlled collapse.

Citizens can text “HardRock” to 888-777 for updates on the controlled demolition. You can also visit ready.nola.gov.

The temporary evacutaion zone is in red. (Source: City of New Orleans)

