No. 2 LSU faces Miss. St. in Starkville

LSU leads the nation in scoring offense at 52.5 points per game. The Tigers are first in the SEC and No. 2 in the nation in total offense (561.0) and passing offense (395.0). The Tigers are first in the nation in red zone offense (34-of-34 with 29 touchdowns and five field goals) and rank second in the nation in third-down conversions (38-of-69, which is 55.1 percent).