No. 2 LSU faces Miss. St. in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU (6-0, 2-0 SEC) will face Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on WAFB.
The Tigers are No. 2 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.
LSU has scored 40 or more points in the first six games of a season for the first time in school history. The Tigers have actually reached the 40-point mark in nine straight games. They are the 13th team in college football history to accomplish this.
Of LSU’s 40 offensive touchdowns, 31 have come on drives of less than 3:00. LSU’s 40 touchdown drives are averaging six plays and taking just 2:23.
LSU leads the nation in scoring offense at 52.5 points per game. The Tigers are first in the SEC and No. 2 in the nation in total offense (561.0) and passing offense (395.0). The Tigers are first in the nation in red zone offense (34-of-34 with 29 touchdowns and five field goals) and rank second in the nation in third-down conversions (38-of-69, which is 55.1 percent).
Quarterback Joe Burrow leads the SEC in total offense (377.0), passing yards per game (359.5), passing yards (2,157), and pass efficiency (218.1 rating) and he’s second in the league in passing TDs (25). He’s completed 148-of-186 passes for 2,157 yards and 25 touchdowns. It’s the most completions, passing yards, and touchdowns through five games than any player in LSU history.
Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson rank No.1 and No. 2 in the SEC in receiving yards per game with 115.6 and 111.7 respectively. The duo has combined for 70 receptions for 1,248 yards and 16 touchdowns. WR Terrace Marshall is No. 7 in the league with 76.0 yards per game (20 receptions, 304 yards, and 6 touchdowns).
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the SEC in rushing touchdowns with seven and he’s No. 7 in the league in rushing yards per game (82.3). Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 494 yards on 78 attempts.
Cornerback Derek Stingley leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 nationally in passes defended with 12 (2.0 per game). Stingley has intercepted a pass in three straight games.
Mississippi State ranks 12th in the SEC in total offense and has dropped two straight games.
ESPN’s match predictor has LSU chance of winning at about 83 percent.
