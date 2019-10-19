Over 1,000 Louisiana businesses permitted to sell CBD products

Over 1000 Louisiana businesses are permitted to sell CBD products, an updated list from Louisiana’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) shows.
By Kevin Foster | October 18, 2019 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 7:44 AM

Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law Sunday, June 6 allowing hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent to be legally sold in the state. On Monday, June 24 ATC issued its first permits.

Since then, ATC received more than 1,000 permit applications and permitted 1,102 businesses.

The full list of businesses with completed permits can be found here. The permit application is available online here.

Officials note selling or processing hemp for inhalation, as well as selling alcoholic beverages containing CBD is prohibited under Louisiana law, Officials have also stressed the importance of verifying products come from legitimate sources. Gummy products marketed as containing legal CBD were found to instead contain synthetic marijuana.

