Over 1,000 Louisiana businesses permitted to sell CBD products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 1000 Louisiana businesses are permitted to sell CBD products, an updated list from Louisiana’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) shows.
Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law Sunday, June 6 allowing hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent to be legally sold in the state. On Monday, June 24 ATC issued its first permits.
Since then, ATC received more than 1,000 permit applications and permitted 1,102 businesses.
Officials note selling or processing hemp for inhalation, as well as selling alcoholic beverages containing CBD is prohibited under Louisiana law, Officials have also stressed the importance of verifying products come from legitimate sources. Gummy products marketed as containing legal CBD were found to instead contain synthetic marijuana.
