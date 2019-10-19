St. Roch shooting leaves man injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Police reported the shooting around 2:40 p.m.
According to police, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of St. Roch Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
