St. Roch shooting leaves man injured
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood Saturday afternoon. (Source: NOPD)
By Tiffany Baptiste | October 19, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 5:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police reported the shooting around 2:40 p.m.

According to police, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of St. Roch Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

