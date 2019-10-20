Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers ankle injury in Tennessee game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury late in the second half against Tennessee Saturday night. Tagovailoa was escorted to the locker room by Alabama athletic trainer Jeff Allen in the second quarter and did not return for the second half of the game.
Tagovailoa finished the night 11-12 for 155 yards and one interception.
Backup quarterback Mac Jones started the second half for the Crimson Tide.
UPDATE: Saban released the following statement:
“Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain last night against Tennessee. Our physicians performed a successful tightrope procedure on his right ankle this morning. This is the same injury, but the opposite ankle that Tua injured last season. Tua will miss next week’s game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery.”
