Bruce: Dry Through Today-Storms And Cold Front Arrive Monday

Monday is when rain chances ramp back up as our next cold front rolls into the region. Expect a line of showers and storms to cross the area during the afternoon hours on Monday with a small chance for a severe storm or two. Once this front departs the area Monday night, we turn back to that great, fall weather for the middle of the week. Highs will dip back into the lower 70s and lows head for the 40s and 50s.