City officials release expanded evacuation zones ahead of Sunday’s crane implosion

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City officials have announced that they will be expanding the evacuation and exclusion zones ahead of Sunday’s demolition of two cranes at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.
In order to protect residents from the effects of the demolition, a larger evacuation zone will be put in to place Sunday morning.
The New Orleans Police Department and the New Orleans Fire Department will be going door to door-to-door beginning Saturday to alert residents and businesses to evacuate.
Those that fall into the evacuated zone are required to evacuate the area. Residents and businesses that fall into the exclusion zones will be required to stay indoors. No vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed outside in these areas, including rooftops.
Traffic closures will also be in effect around the area of the collapse.
Residents who are forced to evacuate will be offered a temporary relocation center at the Treme Center located at 900 North Villere Street.
