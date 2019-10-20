LSU holds No. 1 spot in Garland Gillen’s AP rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers are the No. 1 team in the land according to my AP Top 25 rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide are No. 2. The Tigers and Tide meet on November 9th in Tuscaloosa, so they’ll settle this ranking on the field.
Tiger QB Joe Burrow broke the LSU single-season TD passing record with 29, after throwing for four in Starkville. The Tigers imrpoved to 7-0 on the season by beating Mississippi State, 36-13.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain injury against Tennessee. He’ll miss the Arkansas game, but early estimates are that Tagovailoa will return for the LSU matchup.
Rounding out my top ten: 3) Oklahoma, 4) Ohio State, 5) Clemson, 6) Penn State, 7) Florida, 8) Georgia, 9) Notre Dame, 10) Auburn.
