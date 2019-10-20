LSU remains at No. 2 in AP Top 25 and No. 3 in Coaches

LSU remains at No. 2 in AP Top 25 and No. 3 in Coaches
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | October 20, 2019 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 2:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s ranking in both major college football polls remained the same after the Tigers rolled 36-13 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

There were some changes for other teams, the biggest being Ohio State leaping Clemson to move up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin’s loss dropped the Badgers to No. 13.

Auburn has moved up from No. 11 to No. 9, which means another top 10 matchup for LSU on Saturday.

There are five SEC teams in the top 10.

AP TOP 25

  1. Alabama (7-0) [24 first-place votes]
  2. LSU (7-0) [16 first-place votes]
  3. Ohio State (7-0) [13 first-place votes]
  4. Clemson (7-0) [9 first-place votes]
  5. Oklahoma (7-0)
  6. Penn State (7-0)
  7. Florida (7-1)
  8. Notre Dame (5-1)
  9. Auburn (6-1)
  10. Georgia (6-1)

COACHES TOP 25

  1. Alabama (7-0)
  2. Clemson (7-0)
  3. LSU (7-0)
  4. Ohio State (7-0)
  5. Oklahoma (7-0)
  6. Penn State (7-0)
  7. Notre Dame (5-1)
  8. Florida (7-1)
  9. Georgia (6-1)
  10. Auburn (6-1)

