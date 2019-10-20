Man found shot to death inside Slidell apartment, four teens arrested

By Tiffany Baptiste | October 19, 2019 at 7:48 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 7:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Department says four teens were arrested after a man was found shot to death inside of his apartment Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Slidell Housing Authority in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Dr. around 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 33-year-old Andre Johnson dead inside of his apartment.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that four teens went to Johnson’s apartment to rob him of marijuana. There was a struggle inside of the apartment and during the struggle Johnson was shot.

The teens were seen fleeing the scene and were later arrested near the apartment complex.

Police booked 17-year-old Jawuan Wilson, 18-year-old Nicholas Ordogne, 18-year-old Revonte Charles and a 16-year-old juvenile with second degree murder. Ordigne was also booked with possession of marijuana and the 16-year-old juvenile was also booked with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

If convicted, all four suspects will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.

