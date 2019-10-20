Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one man injured.
Police say the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m.
NOPD received a call from a local hospital after a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound. Police later learned that the shooting occurred in the 13000 block of Dwyer Boulevard.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
