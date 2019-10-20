NOPD investigating double shooting in Gentilly Terrace

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood that left two men injured early Sunday morning (October 20).
Police say the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Clover Street around 12:15 a.m.
The two males victims were transported to an area hospital by EMS, their condition is unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
