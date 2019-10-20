Overtime Podcast #88 - LSU handles Mississippi State, Tulane and Nicholls fall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU improves to 7-0 with a dominant win over Misssissippi State while Tulane and Nicholls both lose to conference powers. Episode #88 of the podcast delves into the Tigers’ successes and room for improvement as Auburn comes to town, plus what went wrong for the Wave and the Colonels.
Chris Hagan on LSU pulling away after only leading Misssissippi State, 9-7, in the second quarter:
“Nothing crazy but a solid enough performance to get through Mississippi State and not have it be this close, down to the wire, meaningful fourth quarter game. That’s probably good coming off Florida and heading into Auburn. Joe Burrow and Coach Orgeron after the game were not too satisfied and rarely after games have they been satisfied this year which is a good sign that they know the performance that they put on the field against Mississippi State may not do against Auburn but certainly won’t get the job done against Alabama.”
Hagan on Tulane’s 47-17 loss to Memphis:
“It hurts if you’re a Tulane fan because it’s a big blow to the perception. They were 26th technically in the rankings. They had the most votes among teams not in the Top 25, they’re on national TV and you lose by 30.”
