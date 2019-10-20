Overtime Podcast #89 - Pelicans Season Preview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson to start the 2019-20 season due to a knee injury but excitement around the franchise remains high after an offseason overhaul. On the 89th episode of Overtime, The Athletic’s Will Guillory joins Juan Kincaid to preview all the storylines heading into the season opener at Toronto.
Guillory on interest surrounding Zion Williamson, despite his injury:
“I think that got ratcheted up even more in the preseason when we saw how well he played . I think there’s still a good amount of excitement just to see what this new team will look like with all of these new faces. I think there’s still a lot of excitement but I think it won’t be the same until Zion is back.”
Kincaid on Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s emergence throughout the summer and preseason:
“This is a guy that could end up becoming a sixth man off the bench or spelling Lonzo Ball or Jrue Holiday at the 1 or 2 and this team not skipping a beat. He hasn’t backed down at all and it’s a credit to his mentality that he rises to the occasion, the challenge of going against the player across from him.”
