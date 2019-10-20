Shooting in Florida neighborhood leaves man injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Florida neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m.
According to police, a man suffered a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Almonaster Avenue. HE was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
