Shooting in Florida neighborhood leaves man injured

Shooting in Florida neighborhood leaves man injured
New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Florida neighborhood Sunday afternoon. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | October 20, 2019 at 6:50 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 6:50 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Florida neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a man suffered a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Almonaster Avenue. HE was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.