Tulane’s hopes of a national ranking get crushed at Memphis

Tulane’s chances of garnering a nationally ranking took a dramatic hit Saturday night in Memphis, losing to the Tigers, 47-17.
Tulane (5-2, 2-1) outgained Memphis (6-1, 2-1) 146-112 on the ground, but the Tigers took the edge 187-358 in the air. Senior quarterback Justin McMillan led the Green Wave with 89 yards and a touchdown rushing and 187 yards and a touchdown passing. Junior safety Chase Kuerschen made a game-high eight tackles.
McMillan led the Green Wave on a seven-play, 61-yard opening drive capped off by a 31-yard field goal from kicker Merek Glover to give Tulane a 3-0 lead. On the ensuing Memphis drive, the Tigers scored to take a 3-7 lead over Tulane.
After a Tulane turnover, the Tigers scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass but were unsuccessful on a two-point conversion attempt and took a 13-3 lead into the second quarter. On the next Tulane possession, the Green Wave drove 75 yards in 12 plays for a seven-yard McMillan rushing touchdown. This cut the Memphis lead to 10-13 in the second quarter.
Memphis extended its lead to 20-10 with a nine-play, 49-yard drive with nine minutes remaining in the first half. The Tigers scored on their next two possessions to take a 10-34 lead into halftime.
The Tigers scored on their first two possessions of the second half to take a 10-40 lead over the Green Wave. Memphis added a touchdown in the fourth to push score to 10-47. McMillan and senior wide receiver Darnell Mooney connected for a 32-yard touchdown to set the final score at 17-47.
Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell led the Tigers with 104 yards and a touchdown rushing and 203 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
The Green Wave will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Navy.
Tulane sports information contributed to this story.