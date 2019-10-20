With the delay of demolition plans, Krewe of Boo gets to roll

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City’s afternoon announcement to postpone the demolition of two cranes at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse means residents and businesses in the potentially impacted area will have to clear out again.
But the postponement also allowed for Krewe of Boo to roll in the French Quarter. This, as city leaders say engineers will work late into the night to make tomorrow’s timeline.
Spectators crowded along Elysian Fields for the Krewe of Boo. A 12-year Halloween time tradition that almost didn’t roll.
“We were almost canceled and then un-canceled so we’re very happy to be here,” said Doug Marshall.
Yet, the decision that ultimately allowed this parade to roll as planned is the same one that, just six hours earlier, left people disappointed.
“After consulting with the expert, the explosives expert, we have a shift in our timeline. Now the soonest this will occur is about Noon tomorrow,” said New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell.
Superintendent Tim McConnell of New Orleans Fire announced the City’s decision to postpone the scheduled implosion of parts of the two cranes half an hour after many thought they would come down.
But McConnell says engineers have to take time to change their methodology after closer inspection of the two cranes.
“The crane is more damaged than they thought so they need to do things a little bit safer,” says McConnell. “When they tell us it’s too dangerous to do it one way, I want to do it another way. We’re going with the experts.”
Some locals praised the city for its decision to delay the demolition. But some businesses anticipating another evacuation worry it will hurt their bottom line.
“We were doing good business until this point, up until about four or five days ago when this happened. Now we got to close our doors and conduct business on the neutral ground,” says one business owner.
While businesses brace for another day out of the shop, these folks are thankful for the delay.
Chief McConnell reiterated his request for people to stay away from the area. He says if you see the site, you are too close.
