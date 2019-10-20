Zack: Humidity returns ahead of next cold front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Although Sunday will be that transition day ahead of our next cold front, it will still be an overall nice weather day as highs top out in the mid 80s under plentiful sunshine.
Humidity levels will be rising through the day so it won’t feel as nice as say the start of the weekend but any chance of rain will come down to a random shower north and west of the lake.
Monday is when rain chances ramp back up as our next cold front rolls into the region. Expect a line of showers and storms to cross the area during the afternoon hours on Monday with a small chance for a severe storm or two. Once this front departs the area Monday night, we turn back to that great, fall weather for the middle of the week. Highs will dip back into the lower 70s and lows head for the 40s and 50s.
Come week’s end our next storm system will be lining up to bring us another chance for rain and ensuing frontal passage.
