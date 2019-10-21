Authorities investigate attempted kidnapping in River Ridge

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man allegedly used candy to try to lure a child into his car.
A spokesman for the JPSO says it happened Saturday (Oct. 19) in the 11400 block of Jefferson Highway in River Ridge.
Around 4 p.m, officers were requested to a store in reference to a juvenile male victim stating a male suspect attempted to lure him into a vehicle.
The victim told police he was walking in the parking lot of the store when the suspect pulled up next to him. The suspect offered the victim candy to get into the vehicle and then threatened to pull a firearm when the victim refused his offer. The victim returned to the store and told nearby adults of the incident, who notified the police.
Police sy the suspect made a purchase before contacting the child as he was leaving. The suspect may have gold upper teeth.
