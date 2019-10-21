Burrow jumps Tua in Heisman Trophy race

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Joe Burrow jumped to the top spot in the Heisman Trophy race according to the betting site Sportsbetting.ag. Tua Tagovailoa dropped down to the third spot in the odds after his high ankle sprain injury.
Burrow broke the LSU single-season passing TD record at Mississippi State when he hit No. 29. Overall Burrow threw four touchdowns in Starkville. The senior broke the record in only seven games.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently No. 2 according to the site.
