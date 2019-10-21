City reduces evacuation zone following Hard Rock crane demolition

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Officials have reduced the size of the evacuation zone surrounding the Hard Rock construction site following Sunday’s demolition of two cranes.
Officials have announced that residents and businesses outside of the designated evacuation zone can now return. Those who are in the designated red zone are asked to remain evacuated at this time.
Sunday afternoon, crews imploded two cranes left standing following last week’s partial collapse.
Many residents and businesses have been evacuated since the partial collapse last Saturday and have not yet returned. Others were asked to evacuate Sunday morning ahead of the demolition.
The demolition caused windows at some nearby businesses to be blown out.
