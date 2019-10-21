Crew moves Wicked set out of Saenger; Tourists say they were on and off evacuated throughout weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Crews were finally able to move the Wicked set out of the Saenger Theater, after the partial collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site.
The show cancelled its remaining performances in New Orleans after the partial collapse of Hard Rock, but the set was still inside the theater.
Meantime, some tourists said they were evacuated from their hotels off and on all weekend.
"The day before we got evacuated and nothing happened, obviously. So it was just an inconvenience, but yesterday, same thing we were asked to evacuate earlier than we thought so it was a little bit of surprise getting booted earlier than we had hoped," Gene Senecal said.
"I left my medication in the hotel. I mean, we left with basically nothing thinking we had to be evacuated and it wasn't, and then we weren't allowed in our rooms until about 4:30," Ann Lopez said.
Ann and Carlos Lopez said they came to New Orleans for the first time to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
“She’s been wanting to come here for such a long time. This was like her dream city to come to,” said Lopez, “And we get here and all this happens.”
On Canal Street, some business owners said they had to close for most of Sunday because of the crane implosion.
"I could not get access to my store because fire marshal, the police, they evacuated all these blocks and keep the people away from the store," Cleo's Owner Tarek Madkour said.
His eatery is back open, but sits empty.
“We don’t get people because everybody’s scared to come this route. As well, they cannot see too much people walking. There’s not any motivation. Plus, public transportation is down. It’s not helping business at all,” Madkour said.
His restaurant runs 24/7, but says he's had to cut employee hours because they haven't had much business since the partial collapse.
"Sometimes we have to send them home early as well because we don't make enough money to pay for them during the day, and they are not happy about that," Madkour said.
For now, he said he's banking most of his business at his other location in the French Quarter.
"This is the season as well. We have been waiting for this season for a long time now," Madkour said.
Many businesses along Canal remained closed Monday afternoon for an indefinite amount of time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.