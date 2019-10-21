FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Southbound Causeway closed due to accident

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The southbound lanes of the Causeway are currently closed due to an accident.
Officials say the accident occurred at the 14.5 mile marker. It is believed that a vehicle crashed into either two slow moving vehicles or one vehicle that stalled on the bridge.
A spokesperson for the Causeway Commission says there are serious injuries in the crash.
It is expected that the southbound lanes will be closed for two hours.
Drivers should seek an alternate route.
