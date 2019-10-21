1 injured after possible tornado touches down in Geismar

A possible tornado was reported in Geismar, injuring one person. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Mykal Vincent | October 21, 2019 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 12:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A possible tornado touched down in Geismar on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), as a band of severe weather rolled through much of the state.

The possible tornado was detected at 12:01 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

Power lines were knocked down along Highway 75 in Geismar near the Ascension/Iberville parish boundary, the NWS says.

One person was reportedly injured due to falling bricks.

