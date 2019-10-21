Juan’s World: Blowing through the Windy City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World where the sun is always shining and the wind is a nice breeze across my bow.
In Chicago, on Sunday, the weather was mild for late October. No rain, no snow, no nothing. In other words, it was perfect for the visiting New Orleans Saints.
Once upon a time, the Saints couldn’t buy a win in Chicago. Now, they can’t lose there. Sunday’s 36-25 win was their third in a row in Chi-town and their 5th in a row over the Bears.
No Alvin Kamara, no problem because they had Latavius Murray churning out 119-yards and scoring a couple of touchdowns.
No Jared Cook, no problem because they had the two Hills, Josh and Taysom, filling the void and scoring touchdowns.
No Drew Brees again. No problem because Teddy Bridgewater continued his steady, mistake-free play.
The Saints defense ruled the day once again. They didn’t allow the Bears anything and made Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky look pedestrian.
What a win by these Saints as they announced to the rest of the NFL that they just might be the best team in the NFL.
And they’re showing it ‘without’ some of their best players.
Who knows what the future holds for this team. Another trip to Miami is so far away. But, based on what we’ve seen thus far, tell me another team that’s looked as complete as the Saints have?
I know, I can’t think of one either.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
