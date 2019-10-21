LSU basketball ranked in preseason AP poll

LSU forward Emmitt Williams (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | October 21, 2019 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 3:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team is ranked in the 2019-2020 preseason Associated Press poll.

The Tigers come in at No. 22.

They will open the season at home against Bowling Green on Friday, November 8.

LSU is one of four SEC teams ranked in the top 25. Kentucky is No. 2, Florida is No. 6, and Auburn is No. 24.

Michigan State received the top spot on the preseason poll.

