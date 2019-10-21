Man found stabbed to death in Milan neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man is dead after a stabbing in the Milan neighborhood.
Police were call to the 2100 block of Louisiana Avenue for a stabbing around 5:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for a suspect and a motive in the incident.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
