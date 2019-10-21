Man left injured after New Orleans East shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured. (Source: Raycom)
By Tiffany Baptiste | October 20, 2019 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 8:32 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hayne Boulevard.

One female suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

