Man left injured after New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.
Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hayne Boulevard.
One female suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
