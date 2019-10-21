Nicondra: After the rain we get a Fall feel for the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A wet day with some strong storms including wind damage in Geismer in Ascension parish. The rain is beginning to wrap up and move on with cooler drier air settling in behind. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be very pleasant with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the 50s south and some will see a nice, cool upper 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain.