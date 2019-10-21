Overtime Podcast #90 - Saints beat down Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints scored 27 straight points in Chicago to comfortably pull away from the Bears and eventually win, 36-25. The win improves New Orleans to 6-1, good for a game-and-a-half lead in the NFC South. On the 90th episode of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss the keys to the Saints’ 5-game win streak and what lies ahead for the team.
Fazende on the mood of the locker room after the game:
“Each win you feel like each portion of the team did their part and they’re happy, they’re giddy. They just came to Chicago, a tough place to play against a very tough defense and they kind of beat them at their own game, right? They beat them at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Hagan on Michael Thomas’ 9-catch, 131-yard day:
“He was still a bit of a safety blanket for Teddy Bridgewater and I was surprised that the Bears didn’t try to take him out of the game and make Bridgewater complete passes to Ted Ginn or Josh Hill.”
