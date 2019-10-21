Zion Williamson expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with torn meniscus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
A little more than 24 hours before the Pelicans tip off the season, the team reported that Zion WIlliamson has undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks of action.
Williamson was held out the Pelicans’ preseason finale in New York last Friday as a precaution. In the four preseason games that he did play, the first overall pick averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
The Pelicans will open the season on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors.
