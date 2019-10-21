With uncle Peyton in attendance, Arch Manning throws 5 TD passes in a win over Riverside

Arch Manning accounts for six TD's in a Newman win over Riverside.
By Garland Gillen | October 21, 2019 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 9:45 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies (7-0) kept their unblemished record intact thanks to a big-time performance from freshman Arch Manning. With uncle Peyton in attendance, Manning threw 5 touchdown passes and ran for another score, helping to beat Riverside, 48-21.

Manning finished the night going 12-19 passing, for 289 yards. Three of his TD passes went to senior Jarmone Sutherland.

The Greenies will hit the road this week to face St. Charles Catholic (6-1) with a possible district champion on the line.

