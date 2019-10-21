Zack: Strong Storms Arrive By Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move into the region later this afternoon as our next cold front sweeps through.
The strongest storms will be possible from about noon to 6 p.m. and we have been outlined for a level 2 risk for severe weather. Any storm will be capable of gusty winds, dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
By tonight the cold front moves through and all of this mess moves east bringing yet another stretch of very nice weather over the next few days. Come Tuesday sunshine returns and highs will fall back into the 70s. Overnight lows the next few mornings will be in the 40s north shore, 50s south of the lake.
Late week will bring our next chance for rain as another storm system moves in.
