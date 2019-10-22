Bruce: The Fall Feel Returns With Sunny Skies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The fall feel returns along with sunny skies and lower humidity. After a wet Monday, the front is now south and we have great weather through Thursday, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be very pleasant with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the 50s south and some will see a nice, cool upper 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain.
Another front approaches for the weekend. Friday will be cloudy with some storms. Behind the front expect another burst of fall with temperatures on Saturday in the 60s and lows north once again in the 40s.
