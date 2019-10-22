FFF: Coach Payton produces his finest hours in Chicago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we explore Coach Payton’s finest coaching day possibly ever in Chicago, time to dissect USA Soccer’s embarrassing loss to Canada, and Blue Oak BBQ getting some more chicken sandwich love.
FOOTBALL
No Drew Brees, no Alvin Kamara, and no Jared Cook for the Saints when they visited Chicago. Facing a team off a bye week, and your 3.5-point underdogs.
That’s a ton of ammunition going against you, but Coach Payton reveled in the chaos once again.
Coach Payton went to the lab and produced a gameplan of epic proportions. Teddy Brigewater threw two touchdown passes, Latavius Murray ran for two scores, and Josh Hill caught a touchdown pass.
It helps that the Saints defense dominated once again also. But it’s now clearly obvious Payton is on another level this season with his coaching.
He’s no doubt the NFL Coach of the Year to this point, and all signs point to a Super Bowl run this January.
Plus, he could get Drew Brees back this week. Dare I say this team is about to get more dangerous. Beware NFC.
FÚTBOL
The USA Men’s Soccer team lost to Canada last week, 2-0. That’s not a misprint, yes Canada. It was the first time the guys north of the border beat the Stars and Stripes since 1985?!
They might need to blow this whole thing up, and start over again.
Coach Gregg Berhalter was believed to be the answer after U.S.A. failed miserably in 2018 World Cup qualifying with Bruce Arena at the helm. I just don’t see that anymore.
Canada, Canada, for real.
FOOD
I’ve posted here numerous times about my love for the fried chicken sandwich at Blue Oak BBQ, which you can only get on Tuesday’s. Well, the message is getting out my friends.
I told food writer Andy Staples about Blue Oak, and to say he liked it was an understatement. He called it the best chicken sandwich in the WORLD.
Now I can’t go that far, I haven’t tried a chicken sandwich in Australia yet, but it’s quite a tasty treat.
