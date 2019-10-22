Jeff Duncan: Saints are best they’ve ever been in the trenches

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There was a time not long ago when the Saints were considered a finesse team. They lived and died on the aerial wizardry of Drew Brees’ golden arm and Sean Payton’s beautiful mind. If they couldn’t beat you with their high-flying passing attack, they usually couldn’t beat you at all.
But a new day has dawned in New Orleans. The 2019 Saints aren’t just proving to be better than everyone else. They’re also bigger, badder and burlier. Led by the most talented set of lines in team history, they’ve become the biggest bullies on the NFL block.
They don’t just run around teams anymore. They run over and through them, as well. Sunday’s 36-25 victory over the Chicago Bears was the latest example of New Orleans bully ball.
The Saints didn’t have Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, Tre’Quan Smith or P.J. Williams. But they DID have their powerful offensive and defensive lines. And those units paved the way for one of the most impressive performances we’ve seen.
Undeterred by their patchwork lineup and underdog odds, the Saints strutted into Soldier Field and basically kicked sand in the Bears’ facemasks for four quarters. They dominated the trenches and bullied Chicago on both sides of the ball. By the fourth quarter, the Saints had drained the Bears’ will and emptied the Soldier Field seats.
The Saints have had offensive lines as good as this year’s front five. And they have had defensive lines as talented as this year’s group. But they’ve never had a PAIR of lines on the same team to match this set. They are the strength of this year’s team, the steady force behind its five-game winning streak.
The Saints are still one of the smartest teams in the league. But now their brawn matches their brains. They can out-think you and out-muscle you.
And with the Black and Gold going Black and Blue on teams, they are starting to look downright unstoppable.
