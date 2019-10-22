Nicondra: One more perfect fall day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After starting the month on a stretch of record highs we are finally getting out perfect October weather. High temperatures on Tuesday remained in the upper 70s, but with dew points more than 30 degrees drier it feels delightful under sunny skies. Wednesday will prove similar with lots of sunshine and comfortable dry air.
Thursday expect a bump in moisture and temperatures ahead of our next front. It will still be in the middle 70s which is below the long term average, but it won’t feel quite as nice and there will be a slight chance for a shower late.
Friday the next front approaches bringing in rain at times. Temperatures will remain comfy in the upper 60s and low 70s for highs with a couple more early mornings dipping into the upper 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain.
