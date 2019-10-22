No. 2 LSU hits the practice field to prepare for No. 9 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) was back on the practice field Monday as preparation began for the big showdown with No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
Auburn will be out to end a drought in Death Valley that dates back to 1999, while LSU’s focus is on staying unbeaten to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
“We know a lot about them; they know a lot about us," said head coach Ed Orgeron. "These last couple of games have come down to the end. It’s going to be a war. It’s going to be a great game.”
Quarterback Joe Jurrow, safety JaCoby Stevens, the Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week, and the rest of the Tigers were back to work on “Tell the Truth Monday.”
RELATED STORIES:
Orgeron said rehabbing wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. could be back and ready to play by Saturday.
“We will see how much he can do. Jack Marucci and Coach Brady have an excellent plan. We talked about it today. He’s going to want to do everything, be ready to go. But we feel that by game time, he should be ready to play,” Coach O stated.
Orgeron also announced offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles is good to go, which could be huge as well, because the battle in the trenches will be a key matchup against Auburn. The game is setting up very similar to LSU versus Florida, with a pair of top 10 teams in Tiger Stadium. And once again, the biggest challenge for LSU is protecting Burrow.
“On defense, the best defensive line we’ve seen so far, led by Derrick Brown. I remember going to recruit Derrick Brown. He stood up in the doorway and he filled up the whole doorway. And that’s the type of player he is, a mountain of a man. He’s probably going to be a top five pick. Nobody that we’ve faced so far has been that big and physical. And he’s very disruptive. He’s hard to match one-on-one. You have to double team him. Marlon Davidson is another guy we tried to recruit. [He has] six sacks this year, 18 quarterback hurries, very disruptive. Coach [Kevin] Steele is a close friend. I’m glad to see Coach Steele’s defense doing very well. I’m very happy for the job he’s doing. [He] doesn’t have to blitz much because of the rush he gets from his four-man rush. You know last year I thought they played pretty good against this group. And we’re going to have to do it again. And just like we challenged them against Florida, it’s going to have to be led by Lloyd Cushenberry. We’re going to have to play great on the offensive line this week,” Orgeron explained.
Any talk of LSU’s players overlooking Auburn could sound ridiculous, but obviously, many people around the country and many fans have been counting down to LSU’s trip to Alabama in early November.
“You know Florida was a big game right? Well, Mississippi State was a big game. And the more you win, the bigger they’re going to get. So, this is a big game in Baton Rouge that means a lot to our football team and I don’t think at all they’ll be looking past the open date down the road,” Orgeron added.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on WAFB.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.