No. 2 LSU hits the practice field to prepare for No. 9 Auburn

“On defense, the best defensive line we’ve seen so far, led by Derrick Brown. I remember going to recruit Derrick Brown. He stood up in the doorway and he filled up the whole doorway. And that’s the type of player he is, a mountain of a man. He’s probably going to be a top five pick. Nobody that we’ve faced so far has been that big and physical. And he’s very disruptive. He’s hard to match one-on-one. You have to double team him. Marlon Davidson is another guy we tried to recruit. [He has] six sacks this year, 18 quarterback hurries, very disruptive. Coach [Kevin] Steele is a close friend. I’m glad to see Coach Steele’s defense doing very well. I’m very happy for the job he’s doing. [He] doesn’t have to blitz much because of the rush he gets from his four-man rush. You know last year I thought they played pretty good against this group. And we’re going to have to do it again. And just like we challenged them against Florida, it’s going to have to be led by Lloyd Cushenberry. We’re going to have to play great on the offensive line this week,” Orgeron explained.