NOPD arrests man accused of beating, strangling and shooting woman

Investigators learned that 33-year-old Baron Sopsher was involved in an altercation with a woman in the 11600 block of Hayne Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Police say during the altercation, Sopsher beat and strangled the victim. During the struggle, the victim managed to pull a gun that was in Sopsher’s pant leg. Sopsher grabbed the gun back from the victim and shot her in the leg.