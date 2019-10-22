NOPD arrests man accused of beating, strangling and shooting woman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police arrested a man accused of beating, strangling and shooting a woman in New Orleans East Sunday night.
Investigators learned that 33-year-old Baron Sopsher was involved in an altercation with a woman in the 11600 block of Hayne Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Police say during the altercation, Sopsher beat and strangled the victim. During the struggle, the victim managed to pull a gun that was in Sopsher’s pant leg. Sopsher grabbed the gun back from the victim and shot her in the leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated.
Police later arrested Sopsher at a local hospital after he arrived with a self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered in the incident.
Once he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for aggravated second degree battery, battery of a dating partner, battery of a dating partner by strangulation, battery of a dating partner – child endangerment and illegal carrying of a weapon.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.
