’The prices have really gone up:’ Oyster shortage forces restaurant owners to spike prices or take them off menu

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Raw oysters are either being pulled off menus, or sold at a high price right now.
Oysters are a popular choice at Bistro Orleans according to the owner, but the bar sits empty during lunch Tuesday (10/22).
"The prices have really gone up. In fact, in the last two weeks, they've gone up 50%, and they probably went up 50% when the spillway first opened. So we've seen almost a hundred percent increase in the last few months," Bistro Orleans Owner Archie Saurage said.
He said it's been difficult to get oysters. The opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway months ago sent large amounts of fresh water into the beds.
"It's really hurt the industry and just the availability. Having to reach a lot of different vendors, to try to find the oysters, and have been lucky enough to be able to find them," Saurage said.
Meanwhile, concerned oystermen attended a task force meeting to address the shortage.
"We've been harvesting and trying to hang in there, but we're nearing our end. I'm sure if you've seen some of the restaurants starting to feel the crunch now, but it's real. we did lose a lot of oysters," Mitch Jurisich said.
He said trucks used to load up with 400 sacks of oysters every day. Now, it takes several days to get 200 sacks.
"Drivers are waiting over two and three days to get half a load. That's not enough to sustain the whole market. You know, way far off," Jurisich said.
Some wholesale distributors said they've been able to keep up with demand by sourcing through the entire state.
"I have different boats, different docks, different suppliers, that between everybody, I'm able to keep my customers going not full steam, but everybody's still having oysters to sell," Wayne Hess with American Seafood Inc. said.
Hess said things may start to look up come November.
"Once we get right past Halloween, things are gonna change a little bit. Like I said, the state reefs will open, Texas is gonna open, which will give us a little bit more availability and the temperatures are already cooling off," Hess said.
Oystermen say it will likely take several years for oyster beds to recover.
“The resources intending isn’t rebounding as quickly as historically it would after such events. We’re not seeing the reproductive spat, the oyster larvae in the water and stuff like that, so that’s actually more of a longer term concern than the immediate impact,” Peter Vujnovich Jr. said.
Some oyster houses like Drago’s have taken raw oysters off their menu due to the shortage.
