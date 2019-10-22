Report: Dissatisfied customer punches, cuts employee’s hair at salon

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who was dissatisfied with her weave assaulted an employee by cutting her hair and punching her at a Moncks Corner salon, according to a police report.
The Moncks Corner Police Department met with a 25-year-old woman who said it happened at Boss Beauty on Friday night.
The victim said she and the suspect had an agreement that the victim would dye weave for her and did so, but the suspect was not happy with it and the victim offered to replace it.
According to the victim, they went to the Boss Beauty to get a replacement, but the victim did not have the money for it so she asked a friend to send her money.
A police report states that when the victim told the suspect that she would not be able to get the money until after the business closed, the suspect was not happy and grabbed the victim’s hair and began to cut it with scissors.
The victim told investigating officers that said she had sewn in weave at the time so she did not believe real hair was cut.
The victim said the suspect then began to punch her in the face.
According to the incident report, the victim got into her car and left, and later noticed her nose was bleeding when she got home.
She told investigators that she did not call police at the time of the assault since she believed that someone else in the store would call.
The victim showed the officer video of the assault and photographs of her nose bleeding.
The victim also identified the woman who she said assaulted her.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.