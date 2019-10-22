S&WB selected for $111 million federal loan to restore sewer system

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans won a major federal water infrastructure loan to help restore sanitary sewer system.
Under the Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act program, the Environmental Protection Agency chose SWBNO to take part in its program, an effort that could yield up to $111 million to help the utility make its 2025 federal deadline to completely restore the system.
The award was announced Tuesday (Oct. 22).
The S&WB competed with dozens of public and private entities to receive the money, which is part of $6 billion in federal water infrastructure investments.
The S&WB and the EPA will soon negotiate the technical terms of the loan arrangement with the goal of releasing the first funding in mid-2020.
The sewer system is divided into nine basins. The work in six is complete. The remaining restorations in the Carrollton, Mid-City and South Shore basins must be completed by 2025 under the consent decree’s schedule.
