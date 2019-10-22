Terrytown shooting leaves one man injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Terrytown that has left one man injured.
JPSO reported the shooting just before 11 p.m.
According to deputies, a man was shot in the 700 block of Fairfax Drive. He was taken to a local hospital treatment. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
